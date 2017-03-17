Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recalls Newborn Son Shai’s Recent ‘Crazy’ Visit to ER

No father wants to see their newborn baby in pain.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed that he recently had to take his infant son Shai Aleksander to the emergency room. “He was a couple weeks old and … we enjoyed that whole week. It was amazing, and then he got a fever and we had to go … to the emergency room,” the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, told ABC News on Thursday.

Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Peta Murgatroyd, 30, welcomed their first child on Jan. 4 in New York City.

“We were so like not prepared for the protocol [and] procedure that happened at the emergency rooms with infants that small,” the father of one continued. “Nobody really ever told us anything about that. It was a big shock to the mind and to the heart.”

Adding, “You start to see a little IV on a little baby and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.’ And then we had to travel and fly back to L.A. after this just happened. It was a lot for us.”

The new parents are gearing up for their return to the dance floor following the birth of their now 10-week-old son. But the scary ordeal made them reconsider their interest to bring Shai backstage at the ABC dancing competition.

“We’ve gone through a lot of stuff with him already — some drama and traumatic experiences. That’s why I’m kind of like, ‘Let’s not take him on set,'” Chmerkovskiy revealed.

Though this will likely not be the only time their son will get a fever, the couple is now more prepared for what’s to come next.

“It made us be that more diligent. I’m such an overprotective, over-thinking, over-planning type of person. [But] you can’t foresee some things; you can try your best,” he said.