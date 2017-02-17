Baby’s Big Debut! Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Show Off Son Shai – and Say They Hope He ‘Never’ Takes Up Dancing

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd may be king and queen of the dance floor, but the love birds say they don’t want their son, Shai Aleksander, following in their footsteps.

Chmerkovskiy, 37, and 30-year-old Murgatroyd appeared on Good Morning America in a taped segment on Friday with their little boy for their first public appearance as a family. The new parents revealed that they don’t want their son to share their love for dancing.

When asked when Shai would take to the dance floor, Chmerkovskiy replied: “I hope never.” Murgatroyd agreed, noting that she’d be pleased if Shai never wanted to be a dancer.

The engaged couple welcomed Shai on Jan. 4, Chmerkovskiy announced in a Twitter post.

“This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple said in a statement.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have kept their new addition out of the spotlight since his birth. And, during the GMA appearance, Murgatroyd said, “We just wanted to keep him for ourselves.”

The Dancing with the Stars favorites have been busy adjusting to parenthood. “It’s not about me anymore. It’s all about Shai. It’s amazing. I’m okay with it,” Murgatroyd said.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy said he hopes the little boy develops his dashing good looks.

“I’m hoping he’ll look like me and have [Peta’s] personality,” he said.

Tune in to @goodmorningamerica TOMORROW to see @paulafaris 's attempt at interviewing Shai and hear why @petamurgatroyd and I wanted to keep him out of public eyes. #BabyChmerkovskiyBigDebut #GMA A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:58am PST

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were engaged in December 2015 and are planning a summer 2017 wedding. And the love birds are wondering what role little Shai will play in the ceremony.

“We’re wondering how to get him down the aisle,” Murgatroyd said.

The trio recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a family, with Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd expressing their love and gratitude for one another in Instagram posts.

“To the loves of my life … my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc … I love you and our little Shai more than ever,” Murgatroyd captioned a hospital snap of the family.

“This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO.”