Maksim Chmerkovskiy Jokes Son Shai Will Be His ‘Secret Weapon’ When DWTS Gets Heated

DWTS returns Monday, and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy jokes he has a secret weapon on hand: 10-week-old baby Shai!

“It’s not fair because Peta exploits the baby and I don’t!” Chmerkovskiy, 37, jokes to PEOPLE about fiancée Peta Murgatroyd, who recently introduced baby Shai to her partner Nick Viall and his own fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi. The new father was out celebrating Swiffer’s 18th birthday at Midtown Loft on Thursday.

He continued, “Listen, when this thing gets heated, and I need to pull out my secret weapon, I’m going to roll up to rehearsal with a baby in a harness. You know, look sexy as hell.”

Laughing, Chmerkovskiy dialed back his strategy.

“I’m joking! I’m not planning on that,” he said. “I’ve also told her, we just spoke about this, we’re trying to keep him to ourselves.”

Chmerkovskiy fondly recalls quiet moments in his first two months of fatherhood. Though he says he is an EDM and hip-hop fan, Chmerkovskiy chose a more classic tune for baby Shai’s first song: Frank Sinatra‘s version of “I Only Have Eyes For You.”

“When they left us to ourselves, I sat down, I played this song and I just started bawling crying,” Chmerkovskiy shares about the couple’s intimate moment with their son in the hospital following Shai’s delivery.

Along with keeping music humming, Chmerkovskiy adds there’s a lot of dancing in their household!

“If I keep moving with him, well maybe he won’t be a dancer, but he definitely will be okay with motion sickness!” he said. “I just feel like the music you play around the child, the way you speak to each other around the baby, the way you speak to the baby, I think all of those things will definitely have a residual effect.”

And what is he most proud of in these first couple months?

“I think I’m proud of Peta and me, and the way this whole thing is rolling out. We were in bed a couple of days ago, and just laying there, I was like, I’m literally living out my dream.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.