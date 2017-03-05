Maks Chmerkovskiy Dances with His 2-month-old Baby Boy: ‘Been Waiting for This for the Longest Time’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy may be paired with Glee alum Heather Morris on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, but son Shai, 2 months, is making an excellent practice partner!

The pro dancer showed off his moves — and car dodging abilities — while on a stroll with his baby boy, who he welcomed in early January with fellow ballroom master Peta Murgatroyd.

“Been waiting for this for the longest time,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, captioned the cute video taken by his fiancé. “Happy first two months of life, son. Here’s to you dancing happily through the rest of it!”

Another post showed the Mirror Ball champion rocking his new dad gear: a baby carrier that holds his son to his chest.

“Daddy time,” he captioned the photo.

Both first-time parents announced they would return to the ballroom for season 24 of the ABC dance competition soon after their son’s birth.

“It’s been some time. I’m definitely a little bit nervous, but I’m very excited to get back,” confessed Murgatroyd, who previously won season 22 with partner Nyle DiMarco in May 2016, but didn’t participate in season 23 due to her pregnancy.

“You know, I’ve definitely missed the dance floor,” the 30-year-old continued. “And I haven’t been able to defend my title with Nyle, so I want to get back out there!”

But Chmerkovskiy doesn’t plan on letting fiancée regain her title so easily.

“This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show this time, because it will just take time away from being with this dude,” he shared. “But like I said, I just want to make her coming back and winning as difficult as possible!”

Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.