Baby on the Way? Maksim Chmerkovskiy Snaps Peta Murgatroyd in Hospital Bed on Son’s Due Date

Is he on the way?

Peta Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy are seemingly about to welcome their son into the world, judging from a photo Chmerkovskiy posted on Instagram Monday morning.

“But first … a little make up,” he wrote next to a photo of Murgatroyd, 30, applying mascara from her hospital bed.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

But first…a little make up 😝 A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

An hour earlier, the dad-to-be, 36, posted a caption- and audio-free video of what seemed to be the couple driving to the hospital, either late at night or in the early-morning hours, judging from the inky sky outside and street lamps they passed while zipping down the road.

A video posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:24am PST

RELATED VIDEO: It’ll Be a Boy for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

“I come from a dirt broke family. I just started to be able to afford things in 2005 when [Dancing with the Stars] started,” Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE in October about taking paternity leave. “For me to be able to take time off in this way … [to have] what we have to enjoy and be proud of, that’s anybody’s dream.”

Added Chmerkovskiy, who will not be returning for the show’s 24th season, “I’m doing exactly what I set out to do. That’s why I worked my butt off.”

Today is their son‘s due date. This will be the first child for the engaged couple, who plan to tie the knot this year.