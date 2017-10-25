Babies

The Sweetest Pics of Maks & Peta's Baby Boy Shai

The Dancing with the Stars pros welcomed Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4

By @gracegavilanes

WELCOME SHAI

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child — Shai Aleksander — on Jan. 4. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" the couple said in a statement.

ABC News

TERRIFIC TRIO

Maks and Peta lovingly gaze at their son, Shai, whose name means "gift" in Hebrew.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

READY, SET, ACTION

Baby's big debut! The new parents introduce the world to their family's newest addition on Good Morning America. "It's not about me anymore. It's all about Shai. It's amazing. I'm okay with it," Peta said on the show of adjusting to parenthood.

Stefania Orru/All Things Fam & Glam

FAMILY MATTERS

"After taking as much time as we could to enjoy these precious first moments of his life, we're finally ready to share Shai with the world," Peta wrote on her newly-minted blog, All Things Fam & Glam, of her and her fiancé's initial decision to keep Shai away from the spotlight.

Stefania Orru/All Things Fam & Glam

PRECIOUS MOMENTS

"I'm hoping he'll look like me and have [Peta's] personality," Maks said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Stefania Orru/All Things Fam & Glam

NAP TIME

Shai clocks in some sleep as his parents document the snoozing newborn.

maksimc/Instagram

CUDDLE BUDDIES

"I love you and I'm in love with us," wrote Maks, paying tribute to Peta and their son on Valentine's Day, on Instagram.

DREAMING BIG

"I now wholeheartedly understand the term 'the best thing that ever happened to me'... Little Shai, my heart," Peta wrote in a touching Instagram post.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

DANCING CREW

Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars contestant Nick Viall holds Shai as his fiancée Vanessa and Peta strike a pose during dance rehearsals.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

OH, BABY

A barefaced Peta takes a moment to soak up the sun with Shai.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

EYE SEE YOU

Shai gets up close and personal as Peta documents the cute moment with a selfie.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

BIG BOY

He's growing up so fast! Shai celebrates his 12-week birthday milestone on April 5.

GOOD LUCK

Shai sends his well wishes to dad Maksim as the dancing pro recovers from an injury.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

TIME WITH GRANDPA 

Shai clocks in some valuable bonding time with grandpa.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

MOMMY & ME FITNESS

Forget enlisting the help of a personal trainer, Peta keeps up with her workouts by adding Shai to her sweat sessions.

Peta Murgatroyd Instagram

MOMMA'S BOY

Peta taught him well: Shai is a total pro in front of the camera.

Peta Murgatroyd Instagram

DRESSING UP

"Bring your ShuShu to work day," wrote a glammed-up Peta, captioning a photo of herself carrying Shai. 

Peta Murgatroyd Instagram

MOM'S THE WORD

Joined by their kids Shai and Camden, Peta and her Dancing with the Stars partner Nick Lachey's wife, Vanessa, pose together at Camden's 5th birthday party.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Instagram

WHY SO SERIOUS?

The father-son duo is all about mean muggin' when posing for selfies.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Instagram

SAY CHEESE

Peta, Maks and Shai are picture-perfect as they squeeze in for a group mirror pic.

