The Sweetest Pics of Maks & Peta's Baby Boy Shai
The Dancing with the Stars pros welcomed Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4
WELCOME SHAI
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child — Shai Aleksander — on Jan. 4. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" the couple said in a statement.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Maks and Peta lovingly gaze at their son, Shai, whose name means "gift" in Hebrew.
READY, SET, ACTION
Baby's big debut! The new parents introduce the world to their family's newest addition on Good Morning America. "It's not about me anymore. It's all about Shai. It's amazing. I'm okay with it," Peta said on the show of adjusting to parenthood.
FAMILY MATTERS
"After taking as much time as we could to enjoy these precious first moments of his life, we're finally ready to share Shai with the world," Peta wrote on her newly-minted blog, All Things Fam & Glam, of her and her fiancé's initial decision to keep Shai away from the spotlight.
PRECIOUS MOMENTS
"I'm hoping he'll look like me and have [Peta's] personality," Maks said in an interview with Good Morning America.
NAP TIME
Shai clocks in some sleep as his parents document the snoozing newborn.
CUDDLE BUDDIES
"I love you and I'm in love with us," wrote Maks, paying tribute to Peta and their son on Valentine's Day, on Instagram.
DREAMING BIG
"I now wholeheartedly understand the term 'the best thing that ever happened to me'... Little Shai, my heart," Peta wrote in a touching Instagram post.
DANCING CREW
Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars contestant Nick Viall holds Shai as his fiancée Vanessa and Peta strike a pose during dance rehearsals.
OH, BABY
A barefaced Peta takes a moment to soak up the sun with Shai.
EYE SEE YOU
Shai gets up close and personal as Peta documents the cute moment with a selfie.
BIG BOY
He's growing up so fast! Shai celebrates his 12-week birthday milestone on April 5.
GOOD LUCK
Shai sends his well wishes to dad Maksim as the dancing pro recovers from an injury.
TIME WITH GRANDPA
Shai clocks in some valuable bonding time with grandpa.
MOMMY & ME FITNESS
Forget enlisting the help of a personal trainer, Peta keeps up with her workouts by adding Shai to her sweat sessions.
MOMMA'S BOY
Peta taught him well: Shai is a total pro in front of the camera.
DRESSING UP
"Bring your ShuShu to work day," wrote a glammed-up Peta, captioning a photo of herself carrying Shai.
MOM'S THE WORD
Joined by their kids Shai and Camden, Peta and her Dancing with the Stars partner Nick Lachey's wife, Vanessa, pose together at Camden's 5th birthday party.
WHY SO SERIOUS?
The father-son duo is all about mean muggin' when posing for selfies.
SAY CHEESE
Peta, Maks and Shai are picture-perfect as they squeeze in for a group mirror pic.