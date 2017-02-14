Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are finally showing off their little love bug.

In a new Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd happily posed with their 5-week-old son, Shai Aleksander. Though little Shai’s face isn’t visible, it’s the first real look at the tiny cutie that the Dancing with the Stars pros have shared.

“Happy V-Day to my absolute number one,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, said of his fiancée Murgatroyd, 30. “Thank you, I love you and I’m in love with us… #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay.”

The happy couple – who welcomed Shai on Jan. 4 – previously told their social media followers that they weren’t quite ready to show off photos of the baby.

“We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your patience and all of your love.”

Chmerkovskiy said in his own post, “I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back.”

That’s not to say they’re shy about sharing other aspects of parenthood. Murgatroyd posted a photo of her milk leaking through her shirt Monday evening, captioning the shot, “Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now… LOL #mustremembermyboobpads.”

The couple managed to escape for a night to enjoy a “parents night out” at NYFW the same night.

Chmerkovskiy was able to sneak a photo of Murgatroyd’s facial profile from the fashion event and captioned it, “Hottest chick in the spot! That line next to the corner of the lip is my absolute favorite… #queen.”