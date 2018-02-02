Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Clip of Son Shai Leading the Way on a Walk

Maks Chmerkovskiy is soaking up every precious moment with his baby boy.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, shared an adorable video starring his and wife Peta Murgatroyd’s 1-year-old son Shai Aleksander on Friday as the pair took a walk together down their driveway.

And shortly after the video begins, the twosome share a sweet moment when Chmerkovskiy offers his finger and Shai gently grabs hold of it.

But after dropping an item he was holding, Shai lets go of his dad, and despite Chmerkovskiy’s best effort to get him to “take my finger” again, Shai just starts walking back to the house.

Shrugging at the camera, the DWTS pro follows his son’s lead and heads back too.

“Going for actual walks now….kind of,” he captioned the video on social media. “My heart feels like it’s exploding with love for this little human! 💕”

Celebrating his son’s first birthday in January, the proud papa was bursting with joy as he shared a sweet tribute on social media.

“HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy! 🍰 🎁 🎂 🍾 🎊 🎉 🎇 @petamurgatroyd and I can’t believe it’s been a year already and would like to ask you to stop growing so fast!” he wrote alongside a video of his son talking on a toy phone.

“May you always be healthy, happy and curious! Now please get off the phone so we can tell you this!” he continued.

Murgatroyd also celebrated their son’s first birthday, sharing a photo of the family of three taken shortly after the 31-year-old had given birth last year.

“Happy 1st Birthday my sweet Shai Aleksander 🎉” she captioned the sentimental snap.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd met in 2009 when they were both cast in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor, but it took years for that friendship to blossom into something more.

“I think it’s awesome we have a massive history,” Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE in December 2015. “It’ll make a great story to tell our kids one day.”

“She’s my best friend,” he added of his then bride-to-be. “She makes me a better man.”