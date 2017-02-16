People

Too Cute

Baby Smooches! Maks Chmerkovskiy Plants a Kiss on Son Shai While Filming His Big TV Debut

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

There’s no kiss like a baby kiss.

On Thursday, new dad Maks Chmerkovskiy shared a sweet photo to Instagram in which he’s planting a gentle smooch on his 6-week-old son Shai Aleksander, as mom Peta Murgatroyd cradles him and a camera person can be seen off to the side.

“Tune in to @goodmorningamerica TOMORROW to see @paulafaris ‘s attempt at interviewing Shai and hear why @petamurgatroyd and I wanted to keep him out of public eyes,” writes Chmerkovskiy, 37, in the kitchen shot. “#BabyChmerkovskiyBigDebut #GMA.”

“Family photo: I’m always trying to get a word in, and Maks is making a fortress around the baby!” Murgatroyd, 30, captioned a similar shot in which her fellow pro-dancer fiancé is hamming it up for the cameras a bit.

“Watch @maksimc, Shai and I tomorrow morning on @goodmorningamerica! We gave the crew a little glimpse at our new life as a family of 3.”

Shai is the first child for the couple, who were engaged in December 2015 and are planning a summer 2017 wedding.

RELATED VIDEO: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Son Shai Aleksander

 

The family recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a threesome, with both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd taking to Instagram to express their love and gratitude for one another.

“To the loves of my life … my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc … I love you and our little Shai more than ever,” Murgatroyd captioned a hospital snap of the family.

“This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO.”