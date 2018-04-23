Makeup-Free Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Stormi as New Mom Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body

Kylie Jenner is reveling the quality mother-daughter moments with 11-week-old “lil BFF” Stormi!

The new mom, 20, shared multiple new videos and photos of her baby girl on Instagram Story and Snapchat Monday from her home in Calabasas. “Our hair both a mess but 😍 😝,” Jenner, who was dressed in an oversized white sweater captioned a makeup-free selfie of herself as she cradled Stormi on her chest.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star also zoomed in on her complexion in another video in which she showed off her freckles and long eyelashes.

“She has the prettiest little hands,” Jenner also captioned a photo of her daughter’s left hand and her cherry-print clothes.

In addition, Jenner documented her Monday with footage of her sprawling backyard and cute moments with her beloved Italian Greyhounds, Norman and Bambi.

Also on Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off her post-baby body in a mirror selfie video for which she lifted up her oversized white sweater to reveal her midriff and black leggings.

Earlier this month, Jenner shared she still has some post-baby weight to lose after welcoming daughter Stormi with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

“I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!” she said in a Snapchat video that showed someone serving her a tray of oven-fresh rolls.

In March, Jenner revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy in a now-deleted tweet during a Q & A session with fans and followers.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is determined to get back into pre-pregnancy shape after her birth because she wants to be a “really hot young mom.”

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” an insider said.“She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” adding that the 20-year-old “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”