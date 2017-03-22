Mahershala Ali Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Bari Najma – See the Cute Pic!

Mahershala Ali is one proud papa.

The Oscar winner shared a cute photo on Instagram on Monday of his baby daughter Bari Najma in his lap. He captioned the photo by writing, “Bari x Abu” — “Abu” meaning “father” in Arabic — along with a purple heart emoji.

Bari x Abu 💜 A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

The Moonlight star and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim welcomed their daughter in February. She is the first child for both of them.

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Ali, 43, told PEOPLE at The Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Dinner in early March that fatherhood was a “different kind of crazy,” but that he already has favorite moments with Bari.

“She was smiling last night,” he said. “It’s just been great to know this little person whose body seems to change every day and whose awareness heightens every day. It’s just been exciting.”

After winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the Barry Jenkins-directed drama, and appearing in the box office hit Hidden Figures, Ali says becoming a father has put everything into perspective.

“I think it changes your relationship with time,” he revealed. “I just don’t have time to waste. You gotta be really deliberate with how you choose to spend your day because those are the moments you’re away from your child. If anything, I want to work in a more focused way and discover the right balance for my life.”