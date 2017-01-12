Mahershala Ali’s Baby Will Have a Much ‘Simpler’ Name: We Will ‘Still Keep It Unique’

Mahershala Ali‘s full first name has 18 letters, but when it comes to picking a moniker for his first child, the actor plans to use much less of the alphabet.

“We’re looking to do something simpler,” the Moonlight star said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. “My wife’s name is Amatus [Sami-Karim] … But we’re going to do something a little bit simpler for our child.”

He assured they’ll “still keep it unique” though.

Mahershala is actually Ali’s “nickname.” His full first name is Mahershalalhashbaz.

Tonight @jimmykimmellive 🖖🏿thanks for having me! @moonlightmov @a24 #BirthName A photo posted by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

“It’s the longest word in the bible,” he shared. “Mahershalalhashbaz was the prophet Isaiah’s – it’s in the book of Isaiah – the prophet Isaiah’s second son. It’s a symbolic name so he didn’t actually have to live through life with that name … but I have to live through life with that name.”

He joked of showing personal identification, “You should see TSA’s eyes.”

The 42-year-old and Sami-Karim, who wed in 2013, announced the pregnancy in December and the baby is due in February, he told Kimmel.

Noting that Sami-Karim could give birth right around the Oscars – Ali is expected to be nominated for his role in the 2016 drama – Kimmel joked that welcoming the baby “during the monologue would be ideal.”