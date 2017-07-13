Talk about a kiss goodnight!

Maggie Rizer has shared an adorable Instagram photo of her puppy and her newborn son sharing a cute moment together.

In the sweet snap, Rizer’s golden retriever pup gives little Edward Thomas Masud Mehran a big, wet doggie kiss on the cheek as the newborn sleeps swaddled in a blanket.

“A boy and his dog❤️🐾❤️ #CharlieBearMehran,” Rizer, the model and AIDS activist, captioned the photo.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

A boy and his dog❤️🐾❤️ #CharlieBearMehran A post shared by Maggie Rizer (@maggierizer) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Rizer and husband, Alexander Mehran, welcomed their fourth child, Edward Thomas Masud Mehran, on June 8.

The Staten Island native, 39, posted an endearing photo announcing the birth of her third son, which shows the new mom affectionately holding her new baby.

“Last night we proudly welcomed our son, Edward Thomas Masud Mehran to the world. He is as sweet and soulful as his siblings, who are already over the moon about him,” wrote Rizer. “Edward is named after his very loved and very missed Grandfathers Edward McGowan, Thomas Watson and Masud Mehran. We are incredibly blessed to be his parents and have him in our lives and hearts.”

Last night we proudly welcomed our son, Edward Thomas Masud Mehran to the world. He is as sweet and soulful as his siblings, who are already over the moon about him. Edward is named after his very loved and very missed Grandfathers Edward McGowan, Thomas Watson and Masud Mehran. We are incredibly blessed to be his parents and have him in our lives and hearts. ❤️ A post shared by Maggie Rizer (@maggierizer) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Rizer and businessman Mehran married in 2010 and also share sons Zander, Quinnlann Clancy Mehran, and daughter Cecilia Kathryn Mehran.

Rizer and her husband tragically lost their golden retriever, 2-year-old Beatrice, on their flight from New York City to San Francisco, in 2012. The model had booked two reservations on the United Airline’s PetSafe program for her two golden retrievers — Albert, who was seven at the time and Beatrice — otherwise known as Bea. By the time they arrived in California, Bea had died. A necropsy revealed that the dog had died of heatstroke.

“I don’t think dogs should be treated like bags,” Rizer said at the time. “They’re living, breathing creatures and parts of people’s families.”