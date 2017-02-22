Mighty Malawians! Madonna Shares Adorable Shot of Siblings Mercy, David and Twins Esther and Stella Posing in PJs

Madonna‘s children are striking a pose in their comfy clothes!

The pop icon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet photo of newly adopted twin daughters Esther and Stella, 4½, wearing matching butterfly pajamas while flashing their big smiles alongside older siblings Mercy James, 11, and David Banda, 11.

“Pajama Game on…The Revolution of [love] starts at home!” Madonna captioned the photo with several crying-laughing emoji faces and a heart emoji.

And it’s clear Madonna is having a blast with her family’s newest additions — especially when it comes to dressing the twins like, well, twins.

On Tuesday, she posted a photo of the Malawi natives rocking matching black and gold tracksuits with coordinating gold bow headbands.

“Today’s Blessing brought to you by Adidas!” Madge, 58, captioned the adorable snapshot.

Madonna broke her silence on the adoption of her twins earlier this month, with an Instagram photo of herself holding hands with Esther and Stella.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she captioned the post.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

She added, “Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”