See the Adorable Snap of Madonna's Twins Playing Dress-Up with Her Wigs!

Madonna’s twin daughters are dressed up in her love — and her wigs!

The pop icon, 58, took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of the newest additions to her family, Esther and Stella, 4 ½, striking a candid pose while trying on a brunette and blonde wig from their mom’s collection.

“Getting Ready For the week Ahead,” she captioned the post of the girls, who also sport matching pink and blue tulle dresses and accessorize with a silver wand in the picture.

Getting Ready For the week Ahead! 😂💘🌈🙏🏻🌸💘🌼🌼🍭🎉🎉😍 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Though this is a new look for the twins, they rock matching outfits in almost all of Madonna’s posts. The two recently donned the same red tracksuit and sneakers in Central Park in a post with the caption, “Sometimes its best to be an I Don’t Care Bear.”

Sometimes its best to be an I Don't Care Bear! 🐻🐻😎😎🌈🎉😂🙏🏻💘 @mini_rodini A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Madonna adopted the twins from Malawi in February, and she has shared a number of their milestones on social media since then — including their first Barbie Dolls and singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

Over the weekend, Madonna shared snaps of the girls as they celebrated Easter with an egg hunt and a dip in the pool.

Gang-Gang! 🐰Easter Egg Hunt! 🐣🌈🎉😂💜💚🌈🙏🏻😂🐣🎉😇🌸🌺🌼🍭 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Esther and Stella join big siblings David Banda, 11, Mercy James, 11, Rocco John, 16, and Lourdes, 20.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna captioned a photo of herself and her daughters in February. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”