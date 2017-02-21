Cutest Little Athletes! Madonna Shares Sweet New Photo of Twin Daughters in Matching Tracksuits

Madonna has two new lucky stars.

The legendary entertainer took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of her twin girls Esther and Stella, 4½, rocking matching black and gold tracksuits with coordinating bow headbands.

“Today’s Blessing brought to you by Adidas!” Madonna, 58, captioned the sweet snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Today's Blessing brought to you by Adidas! ⭐️🌟😂🌈🌈🎉🎉🌼🌼💝💝😂🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Madge broke her silence on the newest additions to her family earlier this month, with an Instagram photo of herself holding hands with Esther and Stella.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote next to the shot.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Posts Video of Newly Adopted Twins Singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”

Esther and Stella join big siblings David Banda, 11, Mercy James, 11, Rocco John, 16, and Lourdes, 20.

“A little night Music,” the proud mom of six, who has 8.8. million Instagram followers, captioned a Saturday video of her twin girls belting out “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”