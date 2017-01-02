Family Ski Fun! Madonna Shares Snaps from Her New Year’s Trip to Switzerland with All Four Kids

2017 is all about family — and staying active! — for Madonna.

The 58-year-old superstar and mother of four took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with her kids, posing for the camera while on a ski vacation in Switzerland.

“Starting 2017 with The 4 things that I love the most!” Madonna captioned the shot of herself with sons David Banda, 11, and Rocco John, 16, and daughters Mercy James, 10, and Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 20. The family is all smiles as the Swiss Alps can be seen in the background.

The family was joined by a larger group, including close friend David Blaine, for a group photo amid the gorgeous wintry landscape.

“Swiss Family Robinson!!” Madonna captioned the snap of 16, adding a plethora of emojis including a rainbow, pizza, snowman and heart.

Whether through practice, natural skill or a combination, the singer’s younger kids seemed to have taken to the slopes like pros.

“David gets Air!!!” she captioned a video of her younger son completing an impressive jump over a snowbank.

Daughter Mercy was no exception, posing with a huge smile in her winter gear and looking like she’s been skiing since she was born — no surprise, considering her general athletic prowess.

“Baddest Chick on the Alps!! Mercy James,” the proud mom wrote to accompany the shot.