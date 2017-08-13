Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stelle and Estere Prep for Soccer Practice in Adorable Photo

Madonna shared an adorable picture on Saturday of her 4-year-old twin daughters, Stelle and Estere, gearing up for soccer practice.

Dressed in full uniform and brightly colored sneakers, both smiling daughters have one foot placed on a soccer ball for the cute Instagram pic.

“Saturday Sesh!” Madonna wrote for the photo caption along with a bevy of heart, smiley faces and soccer ball emojis.

Last week the mother-of-six also shared other snaps of her daughters with their big brother, David, 11.

“Big. Brothers Are the Best!!,” the singer wrote for a sweet pic of David and the girls sitting on a bike.

The “Material Girl” singer also shared another photo of David dressed in soccer regalia with the caption, “”We are Always Raising Malawi!!”

Big. Brothers Are the Best!! 🇲🇼♥️💯🇲🇼♥️💯🇲🇼⚽️♥️😂😂😂🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

We are Always Raising Malawi!! ⚽️♥️🇲🇼⚽️♥️🇲🇼⚽️♥️🇲🇼⚽️♥️🇲🇼⚽️♥️🇲🇼@raisingmalawi A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

The 58-year-old singer adopted the twins from Malawi in February, which she confirmed in a touching Instagram post.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

She also adopted David and daughter Mercy James, 11, from the African country.

And in July, she opened the country’s first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center in Malawi, which she named The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, after her daughter.

At the opening ceremony, Madonna recalled the difficult three-and-a-half year journey she went through to call Mercy her own after first adopting David in 2006.

“I met Mercy soon after I met my son David, but they were living in different orphanages. David was in Mchinji in Home of Hope, and Mercy was here in Blantyre at Kondanani,” Madonna said.

“Mercy was suffering from malaria, and David from pneumonia. And when I held each of them in my arms, I whispered in their ears, that I would look after them. And I promised them that they would grow up into strong and healthy adults,” Madonna told the audience at the Queen Central Hospital.

The superstar went up against tough adoption laws, which require a person to reside in the country for at least a year prior to bringing a child home. Her relationship status also played a role in the struggle.

“I was granted permission to adopt David first. And some time later, I filed a petition to adopt Mercy. But this time, the judge who was presiding said no. I was recently divorced, and she informed me, as a divorced woman, I was not fit to raise children and that Mercy James was better off growing up in an orphanage,” the seven-time Grammy winner said.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Surprises Fans With an Intimate Street Performance

Mercy was placed at Children’s Village following the death of her teenage mother.

“If you know me, you can imagine how I received this information,” Madonna said. “It’s true, I am a freedom fighter. I am a feminist. I am a rebel heart. But I am also a compassionate and intelligent human being. And if you cannot give me a logical reason for the word ‘no,’ then I will not accept the word ‘no.’ I hired a team of lawyers, and I took my case to the supreme court, and it was not an easy battle.

“I never gave up,” she continued. “And I never backed down. And I believe that if you want something badly enough in life, the universe will conspire to help you get it. It may not be exactly when you want it, it may not come exactly when you think it’s gonna come. It may not come in the package that you want it. But if you persevere, you will win.”

The singer also has daughter Lourdes Leon, 20, and 16-year-old son Rocco Ritchie.