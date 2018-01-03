Madonna‘s children are with her wherever she goes, thanks to Lana Jewelry.

The pop superstar, 59, has shared multiple snaps of herself rocking a nameplate necklace that reads “MAMBO”: the nickname her kids Estere and Stella, 5, Mercy James, 11, and David Banda, 12, call her. (She is also mom to son Rocco John, 17, and Lourdes, 21.)

The brand’s founder and designer Lana Bramlette spoke with PEOPLE about her new Get Personal collection that the Material Girl’s necklace is from, as well as the inspiration behind Madonna’s particular piece that she made as part of the collection’s launch.

“My publicist coordinated with [Madonna’s] stylist, Eyob Yohannes, to design the piece,” says Bramlette, whose personalized nameplate necklace is also worn by Jennifer Lopez. “I think she is excited to wear something meaningful, and I love watching her proudly rock it every day on social media.”

“I want to give my clients pieces to wear that make them feel good about themselves and that express their values. She also wears my diamond Crossary necklace daily,” Bramlette explains, adding with a laugh, “I tell my clients, ‘If Madonna wears her necklace around the world and back daily without damaging it, you don’t have an excuse for a repair.’ ”

Madonna Madonna/Instagram

The Get Personal collection includes nameplates that read “BONITA,” “TAKEN” and “HONEY,” but they are fully customizable for clients to specify their size, color and phrase of choice.

“I wanted to say thank you in a big way to the talented women who have supported the brand for years,” Bramlette tells PEOPLE of how her music-legend clients got the necklace. “Madonna and Jennifer have always been muses for me.”

“My team has amazing relationships with their stylists who coordinated the design process and we customized pieces that meant something special to them,” she continues, “whether it was a classic nameplate like the one Jennifer and I wear, or a unique and special phrase like MAMBO.”

Bramlette, who founded Lana Jewelry in 2002, shares that she had “so much fun” bringing her newest collection to life — one she created to give clients “a fun way to express themselves with diamonds in a current, but refined way.”

“The first piece I designed in 2002 was a nameplate with my (then boyfriend) now husband’s name, ROB,” she recalls. “I loved that piece and the story it told, and wanted to bring back the idea of Lana Jewelry customization.”