With six children and a busy career, one can understand if Madonna is a little tired now and again. But it looks like even nap time is a family affair.

On Thursday, the 58-year-old singer shared a sweet photo on both Twitter and Instagram that showed 4½-year-old twins Stella and Esther sleeping on top of 11-year-old brother David Banda while the trio lie on a couch.

Madonna was there too, sleeping on the couch’s cushions alongside a fourth unidentified child.

“Gypsy will you please. go to sleep!” the “Material Girl” wrote with the picture, referring to her French Bulldog who can be seen sitting on the couch — the only one in the frame not snoozing.

Fans following Madonna on social media may have noticed she’s been extra candid with the family photos in the past few months, often showcasing the most intimate moments with her growing brood.

She’s such a hands-on mother that she even celebrated Father’s Day for herself on Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to me too because lets face it … I’m the mommy and the daddy. I don’t care what the papers say.”

The caption came with a collage that featured pictures of all Madonna’s kids, including Mercy James, 11, Rocco John, 16, and Lourdes, 20. (Lourdes’ father is Carlos Leon, while Rocco and David’s father is Guy Ritchie, from whom the singer split in 2008.)

Rarely hesitant to speak her mind, Madonna also recently commented on the planned biopic Blond Ambition which, if it came to fruition, would chronicle her life and career on the big screen.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story,” Madonna captioned an Instagram photo in April. “Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool [who’s looking] for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”