Madonna's Children Create Their Own Dance to The Greatest Showman's 'Rewrite The Stars'

Madonna will not have too look far for new backup dancers if she ever goes on tour.

The “Material Girl” singer, 59, shared a sweet video of three out of her six kids dancing to The Greatest Showman‘s “Rewrite The Stars,” sung by Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Her 12-year-old son David Banda danced with his twin sisters, 5-year-olds Estere and Stella on Thursday night.

The girls appeared excited as they were twirled by their older brother, who seemed skilled at juggling them both throughout the impromptu dance. Older sister Mercy James, 11, also made a cameo, appearing briefly as she sang a lyric before walking off camera.

“Today seems like a good day to rewrite the stars!!! ♥️🎶💃🏿🕺🏿🌈💕🎉😂🦋🎉😂🎉🌈 #music #dance #inspiration #children #life #happiness #love,” Madonna captioned the video, along with a heart emoji.

The mother of six revealed why she decided to open her heart and home to her daughters in an interview with PEOPLE in October.

“Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’” she said. “There’s so many children that need a home,” she recalls. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.'”

Already mother to David, Mercy James, Rocco John, 17, and Lourdes, 21, the pop icon adopted the twins from Malawi in February 2017. She previously adopted David from Home of Hope, an orphanage in the capital city of Lilongwe, in 2008; a year later, she brought home Mercy after meeting her in an orphanage in Blantyre, Malawi’s business capital.

RELATED VIDEO: How Madonna Is Raising Malawi: Inside Her Emotional Work Saving Orphans and Fighting Poverty in Africa

Madonna said it did not take long for her older children to acclimate to the new additions, supporting their mother on her journey to expand their family.

“Mercy and David were excited,” she said. For her older kids, “There might have been [a feeling of], ‘Oh, we have to share you with more people’ — not jealousy, but an adjustment,” she added. “Eventually everyone was supportive. Lola said, ‘Mom, if that’s what you want and it’s going to make you happy, let’s go.'”

And since her daughters joined the clan, the singer said, “It’s like they were always here,” adding that her twins loved watching Moana and Sing.