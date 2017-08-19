Madonna Shares First Family Portrait with All Six of Her Kids from 59th Birthday Party in Italy

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

For the first time ever, Madonna shared a family portrait that included all six of her children!

The songstress and proud mom celebrated her 59th birthday with a gypsy-themed party in Lecce, Italy, on Thursday, and was showered with love from sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11, as well as daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and 4½-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

The birthday girl (and Material Girl) wore a corseted costume while her girls wore matching Dolce and Gabbana hydrangea-print ensembles.

Madonna adopted the twins from Malawi in February, which she announced in a touching Instagram post, and she previously shared a photo of all her kids in June on Father’s Day, but had Photoshopped the twins.

Best …………….🎉💘😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Yassssssssss Mambo! 💚💚💚💚💚💚! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Madonna also adopted David and Mercy James from the African country. In July, she opened the country’s first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center in Malawi, which she named The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.

It was a two-night event to mark Madge’s latest birthday. Longtime friends and fashion influencers Mert Alas and Riccardo Tisci documented the festivities on social media with the photographer writing, “Night of the Gypsies … amazing night last night.”

Last year, Madonna celebrated her 58th birthday with a party in Havana, Cuba, with son Rocco following a custody dispute involving his father Guy Ritchie,