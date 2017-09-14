Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates His Growing Modern Family in Cute Snap with Children and Expectant Girlfriend
In July 2017, Madonna opened Malawi's first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center, which she named The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, after her 11-year-old daughter Mercy. At the opening ceremony, the pop icon opened up about Mercy, who was suffering from malaria when Madonna first met and eventually adopted the then-4-year-old girl.
“I fought for Mercy, and I won. It wasn’t easy," Madonna said. "And with the blood, sweat, and tears of so many people here today, we fought for this hospital — and we won. So I’m here to say: never, ever give up on your dreams. Never stop fighting for what you believe in. And finally: Love conquers all.”
Double the love! In July 2017, Madonna confirmed on Instagram she’s a mom again to orphaned twin girls named Estere and Stella from Malawi. "I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she captioned a photo of herself holding hands with her daughters. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time."
It was a family affair! Madonna planted a kiss on her daughter, Stella, as son David Banda carried the 5-year-old during the opening ceremony of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Malawi.
The singer shared a sweet photo on both Twitter and Instagram that showed 5-year-old twins Stella and Estere sleeping on top of 11-year-old brother David while the trio dozed on a couch. Madonna was there too, sleeping on the couch's cushions alongside a fourth unidentified child.
Future sports superstars! Madonna's twin daughters, Stella and Estere, whom she adopted from Malawi in February 2017, geared up for soccer practice.
The legendary entertainer took to Instagram to share a photo of the twins rocking matching black and gold tracksuits with coordinating bow headbands. "Today's Blessing brought to you by Adidas!" Madonna captioned the sweet snap.
When Father's Day came around in 2017, Madonna wasted no time in celebrating the holiday herself. "And Happy Father's Day to Me too because lets face it ... Im the Mommy and the Daddy," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I don’t care what the papers say." Lourdes’ father is Carlos Leon, while Rocco and David's father is Guy Ritchie, from whom Madonna split in 2008.
Estere and Stella wore matching butterfly pajamas while flashing their big smiles alongside older siblings Mercy James and David Banda. "Pajama Game on…The Revolution of [love] starts at home!" the singer captioned the photo with several crying-laughing emoji faces and a heart emoji.
Madonna's twin daughters are pint-sized fashionistas! The pop icon shared a sweet photo of the newest additions to her family striking a candid pose while trying on a brunette and blonde wig from their mom's collection. "Getting Ready For the week Ahead," she captioned the post of the girls.
"What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! Pikachu is left in the dust!" Madonna captioned the adorable clip. The girls may have felt like their new dolls were more an extension of the family than new toys, though, considering they begin singing “The Finger Family Song” in full force while playing with their Barbies.
"3 Beauties! Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Estere at Home of Hope Orphanage," the songstress wrote, captioning a photo of her 20-year-old daughter, a student at the University of Michigan, with the twins.
Much like her brother David, Mercy took to the slopes like a pro during a family ski trip. Here, she was spotted posing with a huge smile in her winter gear and looking like she’s been skiing since she was born — no surprise, considering her general athletic prowess.
"My family is everything. I will go to war for them. Whatever I’m fighting for, it's for my daughters and my sons. I want them to have a good future," the Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour star previously said in an interview with Billboard.
Mercy, David and Madonna came together to promote the new Pediatric Surgery Hospital in Blantyre in 2016.
