In July 2017, Madonna opened Malawi's first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center, which she named The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, after her 11-year-old daughter Mercy. At the opening ceremony, the pop icon opened up about Mercy, who was suffering from malaria when Madonna first met and eventually adopted the then-4-year-old girl.

“I fought for Mercy, and I won. It wasn’t easy," Madonna said. "And with the blood, sweat, and tears of so many people here today, we fought for this hospital — and we won. So I’m here to say: never, ever give up on your dreams. Never stop fighting for what you believe in. And finally: Love conquers all.”