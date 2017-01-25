Madonna Applying to Adopt Two More Children from Malawi: Report

Madonna has plans to expand her family once again.

The pop icon has applied to adopt two more children from Malawi, the Associated Press reports.

Malawi government spokesman Mlenga Mvula told the outlet that Madonna appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday and that the singer must wait a week before the court will decide whether to grant the adoption order based on her filing.

Madonna is already the mother to four children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11.

The “Living for Love” singer has a long history with the people of Malawi: She adopted David and Mercy from the African country in 2006 and 2007, respectively. And she’s worked to fight against poverty amongst the nation’s orphaned children for more than a decade with her Raising Malawi charity. This year, the philanthropic group will build Malawi’s first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.