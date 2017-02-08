Madonna Breaks Silence on Adopting Twin Girls from Malawi: ‘I Am Overjoyed That They Are Now Part of Our Family’

Double the love! On Wednesday, Madonna confirmed on Instagram she’s a mom again to orphaned twin girls from Malawi.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she captioned a photo of herself holding hands with her daughters. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

The singer, 58, also expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her on this latest adoption journey. “Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love,” she added.

On Tuesday, Malawi’s judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told PEOPLE the High Court in Malawi confirmed the adoption order for the pop icon to adopt 4½-year-old twin girls from the country.

Prior to her latest adoption, Madonna was already mother to four children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11.

The “Living for Love” singer has a long history with the people of Malawi: She adopted David and Mercy from the African country in 2006 and 2007, respectively. And she’s worked to fight against poverty amongst the nation’s orphaned children for more than a decade with her Raising Malawi charity. This year, the philanthropic group will build Malawi’s first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.