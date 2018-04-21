Glorious news — Macklemore and wife Tricia Davis have welcomed baby No. 2!

The rapper, 34, revealed that Davis gave birth to their second child, a baby girl, shortly before St. Patrick’s Day in March.

When asked by Spin 1038’s Nathan O’Reilly and Nick Karkazis in Ireland about what he did for the holiday, Macklemore said, “I spent it in the hospital. With my brand new daughter who was born right before St. Patrick’s Day.”

The newest addition joins older sister Sloane Ava Simone, 2½ — loved so dearly by her rapper father that he got her name tattooed on his chest.

A rep for Macklemore did not immediately respond PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Neither Macklemore nor Davis has yet to share the baby news on social media.

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, first made the announcement that he and Davis were expecting on his Instagram account in September.

He cleverly captioned the post, “Seattle … Second time’s the charm. (and yes, both announcements are true),” ending the reveal clip with his plans for his next concert in Seattle.

Macklemore and Davis were married in summer 2015, with the musician sharing that they had welcomed their daughter about two months prior.

The “Thrift Shop” singer hasn’t been shy about his love for his Sloane since, taking her on daddy-and-me vacations and working to instill worldly values in her.

“I don’t want to raise my daughter in a world where that is her norm,” he told PEOPLE in December 2016 of screen time. “I want that to be a special treat on top of something else, but I don’t want that to be just the go-to default – stick [her] in front of a screen.”

Macklemore is currently touring in Europe as part of his Gemini world tour.