Daddy-Daughter R&R! Macklemore Shares Cute Snaps of Himself on Vacation with Sloane

Nothing like a getaway to connect with your kids.

Recently, Macklemore took a little vacation with his daughter Sloane Ava Simone, 21 months, to a tropical destination. And from the looks of it, it was a tranquil escape designed just for the duo.

“Father/Daughter vacation begins,” the rapper, 33, captioned a photo of Sloane wearing headphones while hanging out in an airplane seat, engrossed in an animated show on her iPad.

“Sunset,” reads the one-word caption on a second too-sweet snap, showing the proud dad holding and gazing at his baby girl amid a gorgeous end-of-day backdrop, complete with gentle ocean waves.

The father of one, who shares parenting tasks with wife Tricia Davis, is adamant about making sure his baby girl is exposed to nature and not just stuck in front of screens all day.

“My wife loves the outdoors, she loves hiking and just getting outside and away from screens whether that be the phone or the computer or the television,” he told PEOPLE in December.

It looks like the entertainer has found a great balance, as last summer Sloane even camped throughout Washington state with her dad during his camping trip tour.

“I don’t want to raise my daughter in a world where that is her norm,” he added in December of screen time. “I want that to be a special treat on top of something else, but I don’t want that to be just the go-to default – stick [her] in front of a screen.”