Too Cute
Daddy and Me! The Cutest Snaps of Macklemore and His Daughter Sloane
Macklemore is about to be a dad again – and the rapper sure has enough love to go around, if these snaps with his 2-year-old daughter are any indication
Posted on
More
1 of 12
MARKETING STRATEGY
"I think Sloane has had me open 7 deluxe Gemini's today," Macklemore, 39, captioned a cute snap of himself and his 2-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone on his latest album's release day of Sept. 22.
2 of 12
DADDY/DAUGHTER DATE NIGHT
"Sloane's first M's game. Daddy/Daughter date night," the rapper wrote alongside a Sept. 6 photo of the twosome enjoying a sports outing (complete with froyo, because why not?).
3 of 12
CHEERIO CHAMP
A nap must be a good time to set a world record, judging from this hilarious moment the doting dad captured in June as Sloane was sound asleep.
4 of 12
BIRTHDAY BUDDIES
Lucky Sloane was treated to a day of love when she celebrated her 2nd birthday in May. To mark the occasion, her dad shared a group selfie — which stars his daughter's infectious smile.
5 of 12
PRECIOUS MOMENTS
A single heart emoji probably didn't even come close to conveying the fullness in the "Thrift Shop" singer's own heart when he shared this too-sweet shot in May.
6 of 12
GETAWAY WITH HIS GIRL
In March, Macklemore and Sloane jetted off for a little R&R together in a tropical location, with the rapper sharing a photo of the pair at sunset and another of his little girl on the plane ride, engrossed in a movie on her iPad.
7 of 12
MATCHY MATCHY
Striped pants were the newest on-trend clothing item for the daddy-daughter duo in March.
"Twining on a Sunday," Macklemore captioned the post.
8 of 12
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
Macklemore has been taking Sloane camping at least since she was 15 months old.
"My wife loves the outdoors, she loves hiking and just getting outside and away from screens whether that be the phone or the computer or the television," he told PEOPLE in December. "I don't want to raise my daughter in a world where that is her norm."
9 of 12
PRIDE PALS
"Sloanes first pride...🌈❤️ #nycpride," the "Same Love" artist captioned a precious June 2016 photo in which his baby girl is snoozing in a front carrier.
10 of 12
CARRY ON
Speaking of front carriers, the soon-to-be dad of two is a pro at toting his daughter around, whether it's at parades or simply "Hitting streets in KC," like in this June 2016 snap.
11 of 12
BABY'S FIRST SELFIE?
"Good morning 😘," read the caption on this February 2016 photo, showing the musician and his then-8-month-old's rise-and-shine moment following their evening slumber.
12 of 12
DADDY'S LITTLE GIRL
"There is nothing better," Macklemore wrote in October 2015 alongside one of the first photos he shared of Sloane, wrapped snugly while sleeping next to her proud papa.
See Also
More
More
The Kardashians Have ‘Come Around’ to Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy: ‘They Are Focusing on the Baby,’ Says Source
Amazon Is Having an Epic Sale on Baby Items – Here’s What You Need to Buy Before It’s Too Late
The Happiest Halloween on Earth! 10 Disney Character Costumes Your Little Trick-or-Treater Will Love
'A Night at the Ballet': Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shows Off Her Baby Bump for Glam Outing In N.Y.C.