Back to Cool! Peek Into Mackenzie Ziegler’s New Dance-Inspired Justice Activewear Line

At 13 years old, Mackenzie Ziegler is a dancer, singer, actress — and now, she can add fashion designer to her already-impressive résumé.

The Dance Moms alum and younger sister of Maddie Ziegler paid a visit to the PEOPLE Now studios to dish on her new Justice back-to-school activewear line, inspired by — what else? — dance.

“Obviously, I love dancing, and I also wanted to incorporate some of my singing into it,” Mackenzie says of her inspiration behind the collection, which features tops, leotards, shorts, leggings and more emblazoned with inspirational sayings like “Move to Your Own Beat” and “I ❤ Music.”

“A lot of my supporters are dancers because of Dance Moms, so I like to incorporate the dancing,” she adds.

Among the pieces Mackenzie shows off are a combination cropped sweatshirt with built-in tank, and a color-block multipurpose leotard.

“You can wear [the leotard] to gymnastics — I also do gymnastics,” she says, adding of a cropped tank, “And this one, I would most likely wear to dance class.”

Mackenzie admits her biggest fashion influences are her music-video maven sister Maddie, 14, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya.

But the newly minted designer’s friends are all looking to her for their style needs. “They have thought it was so cool, and they all want me to send them stuff ’cause they love it so much,” she says of her pals’ reaction to her new line.

What about Maddie? “I’ll make her wear it,” Mackenzie jokes.