A little Bean has been born!

How I Met Your Mother alum Lyndsy Fonseca and her husband, former Nikita costar Noah Bean, welcomed their first child on Friday, Feb. 2. Arriving at 11:36 p.m., daughter Greta Lilia Bean weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 20¼ inches long.

“Our hearts are bursting. #iamfinallyamom,” Fonseca, 31, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The new mom shared three new photos of their newborn, including one of their little girl wearing her hospital beanie and bundled in her receiving blanket with her eyes wide open. Another photo showed the little one resting in a sleeper at the couple’s home.

In September, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple, who married in October 2016, was expecting.

“We are so thrilled and excited. This is, so far, the best project we’ve ever worked on together!” the actors said at the time.

Aside from his recurring role on Nikita, Bean is known for his appearances on FX’s legal drama Damages and guest spots on series such as Once Upon a Time, Lipstick Jungle and Ed. Bean will next appear on season 2 of Shut Eye.

Former Nikita star Fonseca has played parts in Grandfathered, Marvel’s Agent Carter, appearing on Desperate Housewives as Dylan Mayfair in 15 episodes. She can also be seen in films like Kick-Ass and its sequel, and the 2010 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine.