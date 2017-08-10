WATCH: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Can't Believe Her Dad John Legend Was On Sesame Street

When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Hello, Luna!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s 1-year-old daughter is just realizing her superstar dad was on her new favorite show: Sesame Street.

In an adorable video Teigen, 31, posted on Instagram Wednesday, the little girl saw a video especially made for her from her dad, 38, and the cast of the famous children’s show.

“When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was,” Teigen wrote. “She was sick and couldn’t go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is.”

The video featured Legend, Big Bird, Elmo, the Cookie Monster and others greeting the couple’s baby girl. Luna watched with wide eyes, often throwing up her hands or smiling and pointing at the screen.

The family of three enjoyed a family vacation to Italy, where the youngest Legend tried out the local delicacies — including pasta.

“Lil’ penne,” Legend captioned the cute photo of Luna, who appeared to be savoring the Italian dish as she devoured it.

Venice! @monicarosestyle @jrugg8 @allanface A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The tiny tot seems to be making the most of her European getaway. In one photo posted to Teigen’s Instagram account, she and her mom posed on the streets of Venice — Teigen in a floral patterned green jumpsuit with a matching headdress, and Luna decked in a floral pink ensemble with white sandals.

“Venice!,” Teigen wrote in the caption, shouting out her hair, makeup and stylist teams.

In another snap, the 31-year-old Lip Sync Battle star flashed a big smile as she sits in a square while her daughter makes “friends in Veince.”