Luke Bryan on the ‘Constant Chaos’ of Two Sons and a Teenage Nephew: ‘I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way’

Luke Bryan and his family may have just moved into their new house outside Nashville, but the country star says it’s taken no time for his kids to break the place in.

“It is constant chaos,” the country singer says of life with sons Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 6, and Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 8½ — as well as his nephew, Til, 15, who lives with the family.

“They always have seven or eight of their friends over,” adds Bryan, 40. “Our furniture is constantly getting broken and damaged, but we try not to think about it too much. It’s just life at the Bryans’. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The reason the singer is not concerned with the bedlam surrounding him on a daily basis? He knows the chaos that comes with kids is all too fleeting.

“With young children, there are a hundred moments a day when you want to slow it down and seize the moment,” says Bryan, whose new single, “Fast,” muses on the topic, gently lamenting the passage of time.

“My boys are amazing and great and perfect and precious,” he adds. “Til is 15 and I think he’s an inch taller than me now — he’s like 6’3″, and he’s a beanpole of a man.”

“But I can’t wrestle with him anymore because he can throw me around pretty good. And Bo and Tate are into Nerf Guns and fishing and the outdoors — all my boys are. I’ve brainwashed them quite well!”

HFE A photo posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Aug 3, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Bryan on Raising Nephew Til After His Brother-in-Law’s Unexpected Death: ‘We Woke Up and Had a Teenager in Our Midst’

Bryan admits, however, that there’s been a steep parenting learning curve since he and wife Caroline brought his nephew Til to live with them two years ago, after the boy’s father died. Til’s mother — Bryan’s sister — died in 2007 when she was just 39.

“It kind of just happened and I woke up one day and I’m raising a teen,” he says. “And it’s a challenge because my main thing with Til is just properly giving the right amount of advice and realizing you’re talking to someone who is becoming an adult.”

He adds, “I have to be that parent role where if he does something, he needs to get in trouble, but I want to be a friend to him too.”

For more from Luke Bryan, pick up the newest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.