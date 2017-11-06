Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline on Taking in His Nieces and Nephew: ‘We Never Thought Twice’

Luke Bryan may be enjoying life as one of country music’s biggest stars, but the singer dealt with a tremendous amount of tragedy during his road to stardom.

In a candid interview with ABC News, Bryan opened up about the death of his brother, Chris, who died in a car accident in 2000 and the sudden death of his sister, Kelly, seven years later.

“Just when we started picking up the pieces with my brother, then my sister — we lose my sister,” he told Robin Roberts. “I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this happened.”

In 2014, Kelly’s widower, Ben Cheshire, died. And Bryan, along with his wife Caroline, decided to take in the couple‘s three children: son Til, now 15, and college-aged daughters Jordan and Kris.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Roberts of her and Bryan’s decision. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

He told ABC that raising a teenager took some getting used to.

“We’re buddies now, though, kinda,” the “Light It Up” singer, 41, joked. “Until he makes me … that’s when I get onto him, I’m like, ‘All right, you’re making me be an adult; don’t make me be an adult!’ ”

Bryan said that although he and his family have managed to cope, the pain of losing his siblings will likely never go away. And along with Bryan’s tragedies, Caroline lost her infant niece, Sadie Brett, in February.

“You keep going and you try to, try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day,” he said. “You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.”

The full interview, Living Every Day: Luke Bryan, airs on ABC on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Bryan is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, airing live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.