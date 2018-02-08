Luis Fonsi Opens Up About Life at Home with Two Kids: 'We Don't Talk About "Despacito" '

Luis Fonsi may be a music superstar, but at home, he’s just Luis — and Dad.

Posing with wife Águeda López and their two children — son Rocco, 13 months, and daughter Mikaela, 6 — for the March cover of ¡Hola! USA, the singer opens up about how his family life is worlds away from his public one.

“Here, in my home, we try not to talk about work; I am not the singer, and we don’t talk about ‘Despacito,’ ” says Fonsi, 39. “I am a dad, a husband and I try to enjoy the small and simple things in life.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Luis Fonsi, wife Águeda López and their children Rocco and Mikaela Omar Cruz

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“We agreed that despite the positive craziness that is my profession, we wanted to have a very close, very normal family,” adds the Puerto Rican native.

Omar Cruz

“One is a performer, a rock star onstage, but here at home, we are a super normal family,” Fonsi explains. “We barbecue on the weekends. We try to live as close and normal as it is possible and give that to our children.”

Luis Fonsi and family on the cover of ¡Hola! USA Omar Cruz

FROM PEOPLETV: Inside Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ Life At Home with Six Kids: “I’m the Luckiest Man in the World”



RELATED: Luis Fonsi’s Thanksgiving Message to Wife Águeda López and Their Two Children

The father of two admits he measures his level of success by looking at what’s right in front of him: his model wife López and their two beautiful children.

“For me, my family is my priority over anything that I do in life,” Fonsi says. “My family is my biggest success, my best prize and my biggest No. 1 hit.”