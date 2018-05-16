Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage and Underwent Surgery

Ludacris‘ wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, has revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

Mbouguiengue, who tied the knot with the rapper turned movie star in 2014, shared the sad news with her Instagram followers Monday as she marked her birthday.

“Lord, I thank you for the gift of life,” Mbouguiengue captioned a picture of herself standing next to Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges.

“This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us,” she continued. “I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me.”

“How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood?” added Mbouguiengue, who shares 3-year-old daughter Cadence Gaëlle with Ludacris. (The Fate of the Furious actor is also dad to daughters Cai, 5, and Karma, 16, from previous relationships.)

“I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude,” explained Mbouguiengue. “When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I’m only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings.”

She concluded: “Thank you God for your favor over my life. Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year!! 🙏🏽❤”

The Fear Factor host posted the same picture to Instagram that was taken during his wife’s birthday party held at The Painted Duck in Atlanta, a gaming parlor, which he hired out for the occasion.

He captioned the photo of the couple: “Of course I let her win. 🤣 that’s what loving husbands do. 👌🏽”

In December, the 40-year-old star shared with PEOPLE that his 2018 New Year’s Resolution was to have a baby boy.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not,” Ludacris told PEOPLE.

“We’re going to try one more time,” he shared. “So all next year I’m going to be trying to get a boy.”

When asked how his three daughters were doing, Ludacris said, “The girls are doing good,” adding that he’s “super protective” over all of them.