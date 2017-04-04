Ludacris Guest Stars as Get-Well Gus in Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins - See the Exclusive Clip!

Ludacris is Get-Well Gus!

The Ludaversal rapper is making his debut on the Disney Junior animated series Doc McStuffins this week as a flying Pegasus toy — and PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, titled “Get-Well Gus Gets Well.”

In the above clip, Get-Well Gus runs into Doc McStuffins and her friends, where he gives a postcard to his “favorite Doc.” Says Doc, “Aw. It’s from Grandma. Thanks Gus.”

“Aw! You see, that smile is why I love delivering things,” replies Get-Well Gus, quipping cheerily before he takes off, “This mail is not gonna deliver itself, you know!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

Gus ends up in the Doc’s exam room due to a broken wing, and it’s up to the gang to cheer him up — and Doc herself to figure out how to get him delivering get-well mail again.

“I’m a fan of Doc McStuffins … I think it has a great message [and] great creativity,” the 39-year-old, whose real name is Chris Bridges, previously told PEOPLE at the time of filming his role. “I love the animation. I love everything about it.”

“I think it’s good because it really shows kids how to take care of themselves and to look at it differently whenever they get hurt as opposed to feeling bad about it,” he continued, adding that two of his daughters watch the show.

She told me "no filter Daddy, I don't need those" 😉 A post shared by @ludacris on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue welcomed daughter Cadence Gaëlle in May 2015. She joined big sisters Cai, 3, and Karma, 15, the star’s daughters from previous relationships.

“It’s the best gift that God can give to anyone so I’m very blessed,” he said of the family’s then-new addition Cadence. “It motivates me to just want to continue to work harder and to set a great example for the kids, and to just build this [strong] foundation.”

“Get-Well Gus Gets Well” premieres on Friday, April 7, at 12 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.