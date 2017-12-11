Ludacris' 2018 New Year's Resolution Is to Have a Son: 'We're Going to Try One More Time'

Ludacris is ready to become a dad times four.

The Best.Cover.Ever. host has three little girls, but he wants one more child — and this time he’s thinking in blue.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not,” Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, tells PEOPLE.

“We’re going to try one more time,” he shares. “So all next year I’m going to be trying to get a boy.”

#sundayfunday avec une de mes cocottes Cadence. A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxiee) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

The Ludaversal rapper and his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Cadence Gaëlle, whom the couple welcomed in May 2015. She joined big sisters Cai, 4, and Karma, 16, the star’s daughters from previous relationships.

As for if Mbouguiengue is ready for another tot? “She’s very much on board,” says Ludacris who, along with trying to expand his family, has been busy keeping up with his three daughters.

“The girls are doing good,” says the star. “[Cai] has a birthday this weekend, and [Karma] is learning how to drive. She’ll have her driver’s license in two months.”

You deserve it all and then some baby girl. ⭐️ #karma16 A post shared by @ludacris on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

The 40-year-old admits that having a daughter who’s about to be driving “was [scary] at first” but he’s getting used to it now. “We’ve been driving for the last couple of months because she actually turned 16 in August,” he explains. “It was her fault because she didn’t get her permit until February, so you have to wait a year.”

And like many dads with baby girls, Ludacris admits that he’s “super protective” over all of his daughters. However, he’s thankful he hasn’t had to deal with his teenager dating just yet.

“Luckily, we haven’t gotten that far yet,” he says. “So that’s a good thing.”