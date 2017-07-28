Model Lucky Blue Smith and Former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree Welcome Daughter Gravity

She’s a force of nature!

Model Lucky Blue Smith and his girlfriend, former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Gravity Blue Smith.

The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on social media Thursday, with 19-year-old Smith writing, “She’s here.”

“I’ve never felt so happy,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the newborn. “I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess.”

She's here😍😍😍 meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy… I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️ A post shared by LUCKY BLUE SMITH (@luckybsmith) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

In another image, Gravity laid between her two snuggling parents. “Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of,” Bree, 26, wrote.

Current mood. Two words. Ice chips. A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The couple announced their pregnancy on social media back in March, with Smith writing, “I have some wonderful and surprising news – Stormi and I are having a baby!”

“It’s crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I’m so happy and can’t wait to experience this amazing journey!”

Hopefully this is my last preggy mirror pic haha come out babyyyy 👼🏼 A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news – Stormi and I are having a baby! It's crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I'm so happy and can't wait to experience this amazing journey! A post shared by LUCKY BLUE SMITH (@luckybsmith) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

In a March interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Smith – who also performs with band The Atomics – said, simply, of impending fatherhood, “I’m very excited.”

Bree documented much of her pregnancy on Instagram, showing off her changing figure.

In May, she wrote on the social media site of her pregnancy, “This has been the hardest, most beautiful, happiest, saddest, scariest, most empowering, simple, but entirely complex, amazing journey I’ve ever been on in my entire life.”

“I’ve never felt more and less prepared for anything, ever,” she added. “It feels like all of the love that I have is inside my body right now but so soon the biggest piece will be outside, living and breathing and bringing happiness to everyone. I can’t wait to share what feels like my little perfect secret. I love you.”