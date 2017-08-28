When most people go down with a cold they just end up getting a stuffed nose — this style star found out she was expecting!

Louise Roe and her husband Mackenzie Hunkin took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she is pregnant with their first child.

The 35-year-old British blogger and presenter excitedly shared the news alongside a photo of herself and Hunkin, with her husband holding her growing baby bump.

“SURPRISE!! We’re having a baby! @mackenziehunkin and I are so very excited to share this ​special news with you,” Roe wrote in the caption. “Thank you SO much to all of you who have followed along on our journey from day one – your support means the world to us! Click the link in my bio for the FULL story behind my pregnancy… how we found out, how I’m feeling, and more photos. #babyhunkin#5monthspregnant”

Hunkin also shared their baby news on social media.

“I’m really happy to announce that my beautiful wife @louiseroe and I are adding to the family. Best gift ever,” the film producer wrote in the caption. “We are both sooooo excited. #boyOrgirl#WeAreTakingBets #BabyHunkin.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Louise Roe Is Married! See Her Gown and Get All the Scoop

Im really happy to announce that my beautiful wife @louiseroe and I are adding to the family. Best gift ever. We are both sooooo excited. #boyOrgirl #WeAreTakingBets #BabyHunkin A post shared by Mackenzie Hunkin (@mackenziehunkin) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

FROM PEN: Property Brother Drew Scott Explains When He Knew His Fiancee Was “The One”

The two met on the set of Roe’s makeover show Plain Jane where Hunkin worked as a director. They married in October 2016 in the English countryside.

Roe wrote in-depth about her pregnancy in a blog post, sharing that she began making lifestyle changes in preparation for a possible pregnancy, such as adapting a regular sleeping schedule.

She writes she was suffering from a cold when she decided to take a pregnancy test before ingesting medicine.

“I was just about to take some Dayquil when I thought – you know what, I should probably take a pregnancy test just to be sure. I took it casually, expecting it to be negative so that I could pop some meds and get rid of my horrible cough and headache. When I picked up the test, I thought I was hallucinating – there it was… PREGNANT! I showed Mackenzie, then frantically sent him out to pick up about 5,000 more tests for me to take. Each one came back the same,” she wrote.

RELATED: See Louise Roe’s Dining Room Decked Out for Valentine’s Day — Plus All the Sweet Details from Her Romantic Day Date

The blogger revealed she was over five months pregnancy, and has learned to adjust to the changes her body is undergoing, such as cutting back on work.

“I’m definitely a workaholic, which to me is a sign that I love what I do. It’s been a learning process to take on less projects, work shorter days, take napping breaks (which I’ve become professional at), and generally altering my lifestyle a bit,” Roe writes. “While I’m trying to pack in as much as I can before the baby comes, I’m also trying to be extra aware of my energy levels and give my body the rest that it needs.”

While Roe and Hunkin both know the sex, Roe writes they won’t be releasing that information yet — although fans can expect Baby Hunkin to land in January 2018.