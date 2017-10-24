Louise Roe Often Forgets That She’s Pregnant When Shopping: I Need to Remember to Buy Clothes That ‘Have Stretch’

Louise Roe might possibly be the chicest pregnant woman in history.

Since the fashion journalist announced over the summer that she and husband Mackenzie Hunkin are expecting their first child, she has been spotted showing off her baby bump and looking as stylish as ever.

Roe told PEOPLE how she pulls off her chic and sexy maternity look while attending Monday’s 3rd annual InStyle Awards in Los Gngeles, divulging that she still shops for her favorite brands — including Net-A-Porter — but the clothing “has to have stretch in it.”

“I sometimes forget I’m pregnant, and I was looking at the trends and I was thinking, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll get that,’ and then I was like, ‘No, you can’t wear any of this stuff,’ ” she says. “I think to elongate yourself, it helps to wear something over the knee. You want to be looking longer if possible.”

As far as her bundle of joy — who is due in January — Roe says baby Hunkin will be dressed in “very traditional” clothing that mirrors an “English old school” look.

The British fashionista and her director husband already know their baby’s sex, and plan to reveal it on Roe’s blog in two weeks.

Although Roe is nervous about the lack of sleep that will come with being a mother, she is excited to start a family with Hunkin.

“I think I’m most excited about seeing my husband as a father,” says Roe. “My friends say that I will fall in love with him in a whole new way. I’m really excited for that.”