It's a Girl! Louise Roe and Husband Mackenzie Hunkin Welcome Daughter

Hey girl!

Louise Roe and husband Mackenzie Hunkin have welcomed their first child — a daughter named Honor Florence Crosby Hunkin.

The 35-year-old British blogger and presenter shared the happy news on Sunday, writing on Instagram, “The last few days have been a life-changing whirlwind and the best of my life. Welcoming our daughter, Honor Florence Crosby Hunkin, born January 11th.”

“We are both doing well, and enjoying getting to know each other. @mackenziehunkin and I are just besotted ❤️,” she added.

Alongside the exciting news, Roe shared a picture of herself cradling the baby girl in her arms as her husband gazed adoringly at the pair.

Hunkin also documented the big arrival on his own social media account.

“Welcome to the world my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t me more proud of you and Louise. No words to describe how I feel,” he wrote. “Honor Florence Crosby Hunkin – 11/1/18.”

Roe and Hunkin first announced their pregnancy at the end of August, with a poolside bikini bump photo.

“SURPRISE!! We’re having a baby! @mackenziehunkin and I are so very excited to share this ​special news with you,” Roe wrote.

“Thank you SO much to all of you who have followed along on our journey from day one – your support means the world to us!” she added, before inviting her fans to learn the “full story” behind how she found out she was pregnant on her blog.

In her accompanying blog post, Roe wrote that she found out the good news after she decided to take a pregnancy test before ingesting cold medicine while feeling under the weather — just in case.

“I was just about to take some Dayquil when I thought – you know what, I should probably take a pregnancy test just to be sure. I took it casually, expecting it to be negative so that I could pop some meds and get rid of my horrible cough and headache. When I picked up the test, I thought I was hallucinating – there it was… PREGNANT! I showed Mackenzie, then frantically sent him out to pick up about 5,000 more tests for me to take. Each one came back the same,” she wrote.

Throughout her pregnancy, Roe was frequently spotted showing off her baby bump and looking as stylish as ever.

In October, Roe told PEOPLE her secrets for pulling off her chic and sexy maternity looks, divulging that she still shops her favorite brands — including Net-A-Porter — but the clothing “has to have stretch in it.”

“I sometimes forget I’m pregnant, and I was looking at the trends and I was thinking, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll get that,’ and then I was like, ‘No, you can’t wear any of this stuff,’ ” she said. “I think to elongate yourself, it helps to wear something over the knee. You want to be looking longer if possible.”

Roe also revealed that the couple plans to dress their first child in “very traditional” clothing that mirrors an “English old school” look.

Louise Roe (left) and Mackenzie Hunkin Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

And Roe also added that even though she was nervous about the lack of sleep that comes with being a new mother, she couldn’t be more excited to start a family with her husband.

“I think I’m most excited about seeing my husband as a father,” said Roe. “My friends say that I will fall in love with him in a whole new way. I’m really excited for that.”

The two met on the set of Roe’s makeover show Plain Jane, where Hunkin worked as a director. They married in October 2016 in the English countryside.