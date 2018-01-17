Louise Roe Shows Off Daughter Honor's 'Elegant' Nursery Inspired by the English Countryside

It’s no surprise that Louise Roe‘s impeccable taste has carried over into motherhood.

The British fashion journalist recently welcomed her first child — daughter Honor Florence Crosby with husband Mackenzie Hunkin — on Thursday. But before her little one’s birth, the first-time mom-to-be took her time getting the baby girl’s nursery just right.

“I’m obsessed with interior design (even more than fashion usually!), but this particular project had even more of an emotional draw than usual: our baby’s nursery,” Roe, 36, tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos of the sweet space.

“Mackenzie and I were keen that the space wasn’t too ‘babyish’ – it was important to keep it elegant and in keeping with the rest of the house too,” she adds. “I adore a very English country feel, having grown up there; plus our house here in L.A. was built in the 1930s, so it lends itself well to antique furniture and traditional prints.”

Louise Roe in daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

Louise Roe's daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

“We knew we were having a daughter, so I opted for a feminine color palette,” shares Roe, explaining of her choice behind working with friend Nathan Turner for the walls, “Instead of traditional pinks, I took the green and peach from the wallpaper and ran with it.”

“As soon as I laid eyes on it, I stopped looking at anything else,” she continues of the Jolene print from Wallshoppe, noting that she thinks choosing the right wallpaper “gives a room such depth.”

Two items that complement the nursery’s chic feel? Layered rugs, which was the brainchild of Jessica McCarthy — an online interior designer with Decorist who worked with Roe on the room’s creation.

“Jessica suggested layering a vintage rug over a sisal one,” says Roe. “She sourced the neutral rug from Bed Bath & Beyond, and I found the vintage one all the way in Turkey on Etsy! I love bringing unexpected things together and seeing how they work.”

Louise Roe's daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

Louise Roe's daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

Alongside a storage basket from Serena and Lily that she refers to as “a great way to hide diapers!”, Roe added a stuffed bear and knit duds from Buy Buy Baby, a vintage rocking horse and a few higher-end furniture pieces that helped solidify the room’s foundation.

“The antique chest and side table from Viyet really brought the whole space to life – complemented by the 1920s encyclopedia prints, which were another unexpected twist!” Roe shares. “I love how they look very chic and grown-up, but are actually educational for children too.”

Adds the star, “To pick up on the warmth of the gold frames, Jessica found a mirror and standing lamp, also from Bed Bath & Beyond.”

Louise Roe's daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

Louise Roe's daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

While Roe and Hunkin made the design decisions with McCarthy, there was one other individual who had a big part in helping bring her granddaughter’s nursery to fruition.

“One day when my mum was visiting from England, we stumbled into Pottery Barn Kids and fell in love with a crib, chair and bedding,” says the new mom. “I couldn’t resist the lamb mobile, which Mackenzie has just finished hanging!”

“The chair rocks and reclines — perfect for nursing in the middle of the night — and we got to choose an exact, custom fabric that would match the curtains, which we got from Loom,” she explains. “The ‘cot,’ as we call them in England, also turns into a toddler bed in a few years, which is handy.”

Louise Roe in daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

Louise Roe's daughter Honor's nursery Carla Choy

While Honor’s new chair may be just right for nursing, there’s one other purpose Roe hopes it will help to serve in the future.

“I’m a bookworm, and grew up with traditional children’s literature like Peter Rabbit. So I couldn’t resist buying the full Beatrix Potter collection, to store on a marble shelf,” she tells PEOPLE.

“Hopefully the ‘nursing corner’ will one day become our little girl’s ‘reading corner’ instead!” Roe says.