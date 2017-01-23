Happy Birthday, Freddie Reign! Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Son’s First Birthday with Briana Jungwirth

Freddie Reign is 1!

The son of One Direction member Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth turned a year old on Saturday, and his parents came together to celebrate with good cheer — and cake!

“Special first birthday,” Jungwirth captioned an Instagram video of Tomlinson, 25, all smiles and helping his son stand as Jungwirth presents him with his confection, complete with a “1” candle and the inscription “Happy 1st Birthday FREDDIE.”

Special first birthday 🙂 A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 22, 2017

The proud dad took to Twitter to express his love for his son on Saturday.

“Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!” he wrote.

The birthday boy’s aunts — Tomlinson’s 12-year-old sisters, identical twins Phoebe and Daisy — wished their nephew a wonderful day via their own Instagram accounts.

“Happy birthday to the Best nephew in the world,” wrote Phoebe next to a photo of Freddie in the tub, previously shared by Jungwirth. “Have an amazing day little poppet.”

Happy birthday to the Best nephew in the world😎have an amazing day little poppet🎉🙈👶🏼 A photo posted by PHOEBE TOMLINSON🌟 (@thephoebetomlinson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

Reminiscing on the past year and old videos. First kisses were a highlight 🙂 A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

“It’s affected how I am as a person a little bit,” Tomlinson admitted of fatherhood Wednesday in an interview with SiriusXM. “I’d like to say it’s made me a bit more mature — I don’t know if that’s actually true.”

Although the singer looks forward to more children one day, he admits it won’t happen anytime soon.

“Definitely, in the future, yeah,” he said of whether he wants siblings for his son. “But at the moment … I’ve got Freddie and I’m trying to stay career-driven.”