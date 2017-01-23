Happy Birthday, Freddie Reign! Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Son’s First Birthday with Briana Jungwirth

Freddie Reign is 1!
The son of One Direction member Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth turned a year old on Saturday, and his parents came together to celebrate with good cheer — and cake!
“Special first birthday,” Jungwirth captioned an Instagram video of Tomlinson, 25, all smiles and helping his son stand as Jungwirth presents him with his confection, complete with a “1” candle and the inscription “Happy 1st Birthday FREDDIE.”
The proud dad took to Twitter to express his love for his son on Saturday.
“Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!” he wrote.
The birthday boy’s aunts — Tomlinson’s 12-year-old sisters, identical twins Phoebe and Daisy — wished their nephew a wonderful day via their own Instagram accounts.
“Happy birthday to the Best nephew in the world,” wrote Phoebe next to a photo of Freddie in the tub, previously shared by Jungwirth. “Have an amazing day little poppet.”
“It’s affected how I am as a person a little bit,” Tomlinson admitted of fatherhood Wednesday in an interview with SiriusXM. “I’d like to say it’s made me a bit more mature — I don’t know if that’s actually true.”
Although the singer looks forward to more children one day, he admits it won’t happen anytime soon.
“Definitely, in the future, yeah,” he said of whether he wants siblings for his son. “But at the moment … I’ve got Freddie and I’m trying to stay career-driven.”