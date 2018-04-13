Baby on the Way for LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife After Suffering Miscarriage

Preston Brust is set to become a father again.

The LOCASH musician — who’s up for two awards at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards — and his wife Kristen are expecting their second child, the singer’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Sharing the happy news alongside their 2-year-old daughter Love Lily, the family of three says in a statement, “With full hearts, we’re excited to announce we have a new roommate movin’ in this August!”

The couple’s pregnancy news comes after they suffered a miscarriage in 2017. Sharing the emotional and heartbreaking experience on her blog, Kristen wrote that they first learned there were complications with her pregnancy when she was nine weeks pregnant, after they went in to have an ultrasound.

“Having a daughter, almost 1 year old, we knew what the screen would show and we were prepared to fall in love all over,” she continued, adding that instead they were confronted with “a tiny glimpse of something, but not developed enough to make out head from sweet little tail.”

Ten days later, after going in for a second ultrasound, the couple learned they were entering a chapter which Kristen called “wait to lose.”

Finally, on Jan. 17, “God took our baby. twenty short days after our first ultrasound,” Kristen wrote on her blog.

“The greatest lesson in all of this is about empowering yourself to recover. That you need to heal,” she remarked, adding that most importantly, women who have suffered miscarriages should also remember that they’re not alone.

Kristen added, “Remember this, this one in three walks with you. I am one in three. I have lost. I am one.”

Shortly after the birth of their daughter, the couple told PEOPLE, “Love has changed our whole world.” Explaining how they came up with their daughter’s unique moniker, the singer and his wife shared their baby girl’s middle name is a tribute to Kristen’s grandmother.

And as the couple headed home from the hospital, they received an unexpected sign from Kristen’s OB/GYN they had chosen the perfect first name for their child.

“As she finished for the night and headed to her car, she turned on the radio only to hear LOCASH’s hit single ‘I Love This Life,’ ” they revealed. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that she not only had just delivered Love Lily Brust, but proof that this name was a perfect fit.”