Chris Lucas is loving this life — he’s a dad again!

The LOCASH musician has welcomed his third child and second daughter, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Violet Reid Lucas came into the world Sunday, Sept. 3, at 9:42 p.m. Born at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, she weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches in length.

“We are just blessed to have another absolutely beautiful little girl in our family,” Lucas — who also shares daughter Remi McKenna, 17 months, and son Caden, 7, with wife Kaitlyn — tells PEOPLE.

“My wife is my rock and backbone that enables me to do what I do,” adds the country star. “To see her with our three kids makes me look up to God and say thank you for giving me this life and showing me what it’s all about!”

Though little Violet will likely go by her middle name, her first is extremely special. As Lucas tells PEOPLE, “Violet is named after Kaitlyn’s great-grandma, so Violet’s great-great-grandma.

“And Reid is probably what she will go by — [it’s] a name that me and Kait fell in love with,” he adds.

And what does big brother Caden think of his second little sister? ” ‘Dad, I can’t help but cry when I look at her,’ ‘” Lucas says of his son’s words. “He is a great big brother and is so excited for his new sister to love and protect.”

LOCASH — which consists of Lucas and partner Preston Brust — was recently announced as a nominee for vocal duo of the year at the 51st CMA Awards, set to air Nov. 8. Their third studio album, The Fighters, is available now.