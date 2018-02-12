Liv Tyler Celebrates Son Sailor's 3rd Birthday — See His Little Blue Truck-Inspired Cake!

Sailor Gene might have a nautical-inspired name, but his preferred method of transportation is on land.

To mark Liv Tyler‘s younger son turning 3 on Sunday, the actress shared her wishes for him on social media — plus a peek at his sweet party.

Sailor is obviously a big fan of the Little Blue Truck board book, as evidenced by his cake. The intricately decorated two-tier confection featured farm animals and was topped with the story’s titular character, plus a stop sign bearing the number “3” and letters spelling out SAILOR.

The little guy celebrated alongside his mom, dad David Gardner and baby sister Lula Rose, 19 months, plus a few fellow youngster pals who helped Sailor pick off some of the tasty decor from his cake.

Sailor Gardner Liv Tyler/Instagram

Wrote dad Gardner alongside a family snap, “Happy 3rd Birthday Sailor Gene, you really are one gorgeous and truly unbelievable little person. We love you so so much ❤😘😍🎂”

The bash was apparently so fun it turned into an energy buster. Later in the day, Tyler, 40, posted a photo of the birthday boy sound asleep, still in his party clothes.

“What a party 💗🎂😀🎈 happy happy birthday to you my sweet Sailor Gene #3,” the Empire Records star captioned the adorable photograph.

Sailor Gardner Liv Tyler/Instagram

Tyler recently celebrated another of her children’s birthdays. Son Milo William officially entered his teenage years on Dec. 14.

“My darling milo, My first born is a young man today,” she began in the caption on a touching post dedicated to her son, sharing a photo gallery of his soccer-themed party and a few snaps throughout his life.

“I am grateful for everyday I share with you and learn so much from you and being your mom,” Tyler continued. “I love you more than anything ever!”