Little People, Big World's Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Daughter Ember Jean

Welcome to the big world!

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, Sept. 10, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Daughter Ember Jean Roloff was born at 9:40 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.

In February, the couple took to YouTube, Instagram and Audrey’s blog to announce they were expecting a baby.

“The secret is out… I’m going to be a dad!” Jeremy, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a miniature version of a hooded brown jacket, along with a series of ultrasound snapshots.

The proud parents-to-be revealed the sex of their baby on the way in April, taking to Instagram once again to share similar shots of themselves surrounded by a cloud of pink smoke.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!!! This makes it so much more real… oh my goodness we are going to have a daughter💗,” the mom-to-be wrote.

Loving this little nephew so much 💕 I cant believe it's already been a month since we got to meet him for the first time🙀 You are a precious child of God baby Jackson and we cannot wait for you to meet your cousin in just a couple months! #journeyofjerandauj A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Jeremy and Audrey were engaged in March 2014 and married that September amid family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Baby Ember already has a built-in best friend: Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and his wife Tori welcomed son Jackson Kyle in May.

Shortly before Zach became a father, the brothers spent time bonding on their family farm.

“We used to be kids hanging out, then we’re husbands and wives hanging out and now we’re entering this next season of parents hanging out,” Jeremy said at the time. “I think we’re in that moment of realizing, ‘Wow. This is the last couple hangouts we’re going to have until we’re parents.’ ”