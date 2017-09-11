Little People, Big World's Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Daughter Ember Jean

Welcome to the big world!
Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, Sept. 10, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.
Daughter Ember Jean Roloff was born at 9:40 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
In February, the couple took to YouTube, Instagram and Audrey’s blog to announce they were expecting a baby.
“The secret is out… I’m going to be a dad!” Jeremy, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a miniature version of a hooded brown jacket, along with a series of ultrasound snapshots.
30 weeks!!! Baby girl is healthy and non-stop moving this bumpin belly. I still can't get over how miraculous pregnancy is. I'm so humbled and honored that the Lord would entrust me with this baby to grow, nurturer, instruct, and love. Jeremy and I are getting more and more excited to meet her, but also feeling less and less prepared 😅 We are 10 weeks from my due date (August 31st) and we still don't have anything for baby yet… not to mention our house is currently a construction zone… so we are living with my parents (pictured – also currently a minor construction zone). No shortage of excitement and chaos over here;) #journeyofjerandauj #alwaysmore
The proud parents-to-be revealed the sex of their baby on the way in April, taking to Instagram once again to share similar shots of themselves surrounded by a cloud of pink smoke.
“IT’S A GIRL!!!!! This makes it so much more real… oh my goodness we are going to have a daughter💗,” the mom-to-be wrote.
Jeremy and Audrey were engaged in March 2014 and married that September amid family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Baby Ember already has a built-in best friend: Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and his wife Tori welcomed son Jackson Kyle in May.
Shortly before Zach became a father, the brothers spent time bonding on their family farm.
“We used to be kids hanging out, then we’re husbands and wives hanging out and now we’re entering this next season of parents hanging out,” Jeremy said at the time. “I think we’re in that moment of realizing, ‘Wow. This is the last couple hangouts we’re going to have until we’re parents.’ ”
- Reporting by MICHELE CORRISTON