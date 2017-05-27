Little Luna Watches Dad John Legend Perform with Mom Chrissy Teigen: ‘All Eyes on Dada’

Chrissy Teigen‘s 1-year-old daughter Luna had all eyes for her R&B singer father, John Legend, as seen on Teigen’s Instagram on Saturday.

In the short clip, the mother-daughter duo are candidly captured taking in Legend’s music at his concert. Teigen captioned the moment, “👀 all eyes on dada.”

Luna is currently on the road with her parents for Legend’s Darkness And Light tour, which kicked off earlier in May with 35 dates in North America — including a headlining slot at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Legend has said touring with baby involves a whole new environment that he and Teigen are ready to embrace with their daughter.

“I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” he told PEOPLE in April. “I’m in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she’s around us as much as possible.”

👀 all eyes on dada A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 27, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

And the tour bus will never be the same. The Underground producer admitted the bus has “quite a different vibe” now that he’s a dad.

FROM PEN: Ryan Seacrest is Already a Fixture in Kelly Ripa’s House

“Diapers on the bus, a crib on the bus — a long way from my bachelor days,” Legend said with a laugh.

Touring does have perks for Luna, though, as the family made a trip to the Miami Seaquarium in between shows in May. The adorable tot even tagged along as her mom received an impromptu henna tattoo with a stranger in Miami a couple days later.