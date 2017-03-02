Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman on New Daughter Dolly: We Had ‘a Puzzle Piece Missing and She Has Filled It’

Sometimes — not often, but sometimes — when you ask Santa for a baby sister, you get what you wished for.

That’s exactly what happened to Kimberly Schlapman‘s daughter Daisy Pearl. In early January, the Little Big Town singer shared a photo on Instagram of her new family of four, announcing their newly adopted addition Dolly Grace.

“Daisy prayed for a sibling for years,” Schlapman, 47, tells PEOPLE of her older child with husband Stephen Schlapman. “She begged us and God for years, and even asked Santa Claus this year for a sibling.”

With her prayers answered, Daisy, 9½, is fulfilling her big-sister duties like a champ, including changing diapers — well, “the pee-pee diapers, not the other ones yet.”

In between performing at the Grammys, promoting the band’s new album The Breaker and kicking off a year-long residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Schlapman has been relishing watching Daisy bond with Dolly.

“She’s a little mama — so helpful!” she says of her older daughter. “She’ll hold her, rock her, feed her. This is her baby doll, a real-life baby doll.”

For Schlapman, Dolly — who was named after that Dolly — “was always meant to be a part of our family. We had a little puzzle piece missing and she has filled it up, and we are ecstatic.”

Watching Daisy play mama to Dolly and grow up with confidence has been a dream come true for Schlapman.

“[Daisy] does not know there’s anything she can’t do,” the mother of two says. “She’s such a believer in herself and it’s something that my parents tried to instill in me, but I was really shy.”

Raising her girls to be strong women has been very important to the singer, who has led by example with her own career.

“I think the world is [Daisy’s] oyster and I think because of my career and my husband’s support of it, she knows that a woman can be strong and make her own decisions and her own money and have her own career, and also the love and support of a great man,” Schlapman explains.

