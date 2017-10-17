Lisa Marie Presley Steps Out with Three Lookalike Daughters in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

It was a family affair on the red carpet for Lisa Marie Presley Monday, as she and her three lookalike daughters stepped out at the Elle Women in Hollywood event for a rare family appearance.

The 49-year-old singer and daughter of Elvis was surrounded by love as she posed for photographers with her tribe, 28-year-old daughter Riley Keough and 9-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Presley looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder black ankle-length gown with a fur-textured skirt. She accessorized the look with black strapless heels and natural-looking makeup, her light-colored locks worn down in beach waves.

Keough — Presley’s eldest daughter from her 6-year marriage to Danny Keough, which ended in 1994 — looked chic in a high-waisted cream floral skirt and khaki-colored silk top with puffy sleeves. She paired the ensemble with yellow stilettos, a simple green ribbon holding her brown hair off her face.

Finley and Harper, meanwhile, were adorable as can be in cocktail-length dresses, one a black and white look and the other a sweet pink piece.

Presley’s 24-year-old son Benjamin Keough who is Elvis Presley’s only grandson, was not in attendance.

Brunch with the most beautiful ladies …. ps that's my mom not me… lol ❤️🌹🌸🌺 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Monday was the first time Presley has been seen at an event with all three of her daughters. In August, the twins appeared with Lisa Marie and brother Benjamin at the vigil marking the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

In March, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley revealed that Harper and Finley had been staying with her for nine months following Lisa Marie’s claims that indecent material was allegedly found on the twins’ father Michael Lockwood’s computer.

Lockwood’s lawyers have strenuously denied Lisa Marie’s claims.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” Priscilla, 72, told Entertainment Tonight in March. “They’ve been with me for — it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

In court papers filed as part of a strained divorce dispute, Lisa Marie said her and Lockwood’s daughters were taken from their custody and alleged that Lockwood, 56, is the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that she claims authorities found on his electronic devices.

The West Hollywood Police Department confirmed that authorities served a search warrant related to the Presley family. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it had investigated Lockwood but said agents ended their involvement in March without filing charges or opening an official case.

Lisa Marie and Lockwood, her fourth husband, married in 2006 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2008. The Graceland successor filed for divorce in June 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.